International News
07/11/2024 04:35:00

Palermo court sentences Laura Bonafede to 11 years for aiding mafia boss Messina Denaro

 In Palermo, Judge Paolo Magro has sentenced Laura Bonafede, a schoolteacher from Campobello di Mazara in Trapani and the lover of notorious Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, to eleven years and four months in prison. Bonafede was convicted of assisting and harboring the infamous boss from Castelvetrano during his years as a fugitive, forming both a personal and criminal alliance. The sentence follows Messina Denaro's arrest on January 16, 2023, and subsequent death from colon cancer on September 25 of the same year. The court's decision aligns with the prosecution's case led by Deputy Chief Prosecutor of Palermo, Paolo Guido, and public prosecutors Gianluca De Leo and Pierangelo Padova.

During a hearing on June 11, Bonafede provided a personal account, revealing her deep-rooted connections to the Mafia from childhood. “I was born into a Mafia family and lived in that environment from a young age,” Bonafede stated. She is the daughter of Leonardo Bonafede, a Mafia boss who died in 2020. Recognized guilty of Mafia association, she recounted a life shadowed by her family's criminal dealings, although she insisted that she, her sisters, and mother never actively participated in criminal activities. Her ties to Messina Denaro date back to the 1970s when both were children, their families were acquainted, and they visited each other's homes.

Bonafede described how Messina Denaro supported her during tough times, including the arrest of her father and husband—the latter sentenced to life imprisonment for a murder ordered by Messina Denaro, who later became her lover. She denied cohabitating with the fugitive and recounted a chance meeting in January 2008 that rekindled their relationship, which evolved into regular, discreet meetings to avoid local scrutiny.

Their relationship, she said, remained strong over the years, eventually becoming a correspondence during the last years of Messina Denaro’s fugitive life and until his capture and death in 2023. The trial, held under a summary procedure, thus behind closed doors, highlighted the complex personal and criminal dynamics surrounding Messina Denaro. Prosecutor Gianluca De Leo, reflecting on Bonafede’s testimony, noted the portrayal of Messina Denaro as a seemingly benign character but pointed out a significant gap in her story from 1992 to 1996—a period marked by significant Mafia violence in Sicily and Italy, underscoring Bonafede’s apparent unawareness of the events during those years.



International News | 2024-11-06 04:50:00
