Amerigo Vespucci leaves Singapore, 'bridge between cultures'

After five days at the dock, the Amerigo Vespucci is leaving the port of Singapore, thus closing the 25th leg of its world tour, which began on 1 July 2023 from Genoa.

With the unmooring of the Navy training ship, the Villaggio Italia, the traveling exhibition that accompanies the sailing ship on its world tour, also closes.

"The Amerigo Vespucci and the Villaggio Italia have been able to build a solid bridge between cultures, uniting the soul of Italy with the beauty of each country visited, creating an extraordinary bond that will remain forever in the history of our beloved countries", said the Undersecretary of Defense, Matteo Perego di Cremnago, during the closing ceremony, recalling the "very strong bond" between Italy and Singapore.

"Having hosted the lady of the seas was a true privilege," added the Italian ambassador to Singapore, Dante Brandi.

"The Vespucci is much more than a symbol, it is a traveling ambassador of Italy.

In these days we have painted an Italy capable of surprising, innovating but also dialoguing".

The president of Difesa Servizi, Gioacchino Alfano, said: "If I had to sum up the Singapore stopover in one sentence, I would say that this is the Italy that does not give up.

"We are not Italians, but citizens of the world to whom history has assigned Italy.

"As in the gardens of Singapore, where every element comes from a seed, so we all try to ensure that the seeds can be useful in contributing to the excellence of Italy".

The Amerigo Vespucci is therefore back on the water, en route to the next stopover, scheduled for Belawan, Indonesia, from 1 to 4 November.

Afterwards, the sailing ship will reach Phuket, Thailand, where it will remain from 6 to 10 November.

In the following stopover, in Mumbai, India, from 28 November to 3 December, the Villaggio Italia will also return, with exhibitions, debates and forums on Made in Italy in the world.



