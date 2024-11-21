Top mafia boss arrested in Palermo

21/11/2024 04:50:00

Palermo police have served an arrest warrant in prison on Gaetano Savoca, 57, on charges of Mafia association for allegedly leading and coordinating members of the local Brancaccio clan, investigative sources said on Tuesday.

Savoca is suspected of being the heir of late Mafia boss Michele Greco, who died in prison while serving multiple life sentences and was known as the 'pope' of his native town of Ciaculli over his role in mediating between different Mafia families.

According to DDA anti-Mafia investigators, the suspect continued to manage Cosa Nostra's businesses from prison through reserved meetings with other members of the crime syndicate, especially in the sectors of extortion and drug trafficking.



