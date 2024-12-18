Mafia Grip on Sicilian Markets and Lands Unveiled in Major Crackdown

18/12/2024 04:50:00

The influence of organized crime in Marsala and Mazara is evident from an investigation conducted by the Economic and Financial Police Unit of Palermo, under the coordination of the District Anti-Mafia Directorate (DDA). The investigation has led to 18 precautionary measures: 7 arrests, 10 house arrests, and 1 mandatory residence order. It has uncovered the economic and criminal control system orchestrated by the Mazara del Vallo mafia command.

Mafia Control Over the Territory The investigation revealed how the Mazara del Vallo mafia exerted comprehensive control over the area, using coercive methods to dominate strategic sectors. A key aspect was control over bankruptcy auctions and grazing areas, with documented incidents of violence against those who did not comply with mafia-imposed agreements. The affiliates used threats to force farmers and entrepreneurs to surrender goods or money, thereby strengthening their economic hold over the territory.

Names of the Accused The court ordered imprisonment for Aurelio Anzelmo, Pietro Burzotta, Domenico Centonze, Pietro Centonze, Ignazio Di Vita, Alessandro Messina, and Luigi Prenci. House arrest was ordered for Giancarlo Nicolò Angileri, Paolo Apollo, Antonino Giovanni Bilello, Vito Ferrantello, Michele Marino, Giovanni Piccione, Giuseppe Prenci, Massimo Antonio Sfraga, and Gaspare Tumbarello. Lorenzo Buscaino was placed under mandatory residence.

Mazara Mafia Command The Mazara mafia command has a long history of dominance in the Trapani area, with key figures such as Mariano Agate, a renowned boss who led during the height of the organization's power. After Agate, leadership passed to figures like Vito Gondola, maintaining control until his death in 2017, organizing a rigid communication system through "pizzini" for Matteo Messina Denaro. Later, power shifted to individuals like Pietro Burzotta, who continued to manage grazing land control and resolve disputes with mafia methods.

The Centonze Cousins Cousins Domenico and Pietro Centonze are accused of playing key roles in the mafia command, directly managing agricultural resources in the Grinesti area. Through threats and intimidation, they allegedly forced farmers to surrender their lands, solidifying mafia control in the region. Interceptions have revealed plans to forcibly remove farmers, demanding payments or land abandonment. These cousins also maintained firearms to reinforce their power, discussing pasture management and strengthening the charges against them.

Massimo Sfraga Among the accused, Massimo Sfraga, a businessman from Marsala previously convicted in 2012 for his role as a mafia liaison in the fruit and vegetable sector, is accused of aggravated aiding for mediating an extortion case related to land purchases.

Pietro Burzotta Pietro Burzotta, son-in-law of the late boss Vito Gondola and closely connected to Matteo Messina Denaro, allegedly inherited control over grazing lands, imposing mafia dominance through violence and threats.

Rigged Auctions Auction rigging is another significant aspect of the investigation. Accused individuals, including Domenico Centonze and Michele Marino, allegedly manipulated property sales, preventing transparent competition and favoring mafia acquisition of assets.

Luigi Prenci Luigi Prenci, charged with external conspiracy in a mafia association, is identified as a central figure in the economic consolidation of the command. He allegedly ensured mafia protection for his business activities in exchange for financial support and favors to mafia affiliates. This operation marks a significant blow to Cosa Nostra in Trapani, dismantling established mechanisms of mafia control over strategic sectors like bankruptcy auctions, agricultural lands, and drug trafficking.



