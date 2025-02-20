Thousands of hikers climb Sicily's Mount Etna to witness eruption

20/02/2025 04:50:00

Visitors from all over the world climbed Sicily's Mount Etna over the weekend to get close to the mouth of the volcano and witness its latest eruption.

Thousands of people, Italians and foreigners alike, hiked up the volcano for the best views, according to local media.

The Mayor of Adrano, one of the communities closest to the latest eruption, issued an ordinance banning anyone from getting close to the lava flow. Until 15 February, it was still allowed to hike close to the crater.

Even during an eruption, there are many hiking trails and paths that are still safe, though it is a legal requirement to go up with a qualified mountain guide.

These restrictions, however, were not always able to withhold visitors. Most hikers were accompanied by professional guides, but Salvo Cocino, the head of Sicily's regional Civil Protection department, took to social media to dissuade hikers from parking their cars on narrow roads that could block emergency vehicles.

The region's Civil Protection has deployed units of volunteers that are able to provide assistance where necessary.

Mount Etna, on the east coast of Sicily, is Europe's most active volcano. The latest eruption began on 11 February, sending a plume of ash and lava into the air visible from miles around.

The eruption is from the volcano's south-east crater, called Bocca Nuova, meaning 'new mouth'.

On Monday, Etna's eruption intensified, producing substantial lava flows and ash emissions which disrupted air traffic around Sicily.

It was continuing to release lava as of Monday, with flows advancing southwest without immediate threat to inhabited areas.

Catania Airport diverted dozens of flights over the weekend due to the spread of clouds of ash.



