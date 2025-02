26/02/2025 04:50:00

Amember of the Sicilian regional assembly, Giuseppe Castiglione, was among several people arrested on Monday in relation to a probe coordinated by prosecutors in Catania, sources said.

Castiglione, the head of the Popolari e Autonomisti (Populars and Autonomists) caucus in the assembly, is accused of voting buying, the sources said.

Elected to the regional assembly in November 2022, he held positions in the regional Anti-Mafia Commission and in the Institutional Affairs and Production Activities Commission.

Before being elected to the regional assembly, he was a city councillor in Catania.