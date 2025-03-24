People read less in south, lack of bookstores

24/03/2025 04:40:00

People read less in the south of Italy and the islands of Sardinia and Sicily, a survey said Friday saying there was also a lack of bookstores in those areas of the country.

In Southern Italy and on the Islands, there are very few readers: 62% of citizens over 15 read printed books, e-books or listen to audiobooks, compared to 77% in the Center-North (15 percentage points less) and a national average of 72%.



Bookstores are scarce: 25% less, in relation to the population, than in the Center-North and book sales stop at less than 20% of the national total.

The libraries, which do exist, do not have a book collection and adequate facilities to satisfy readers, so that loans per inhabitant are less than a tenth of those in the Center-North.

This is the picture that emerges from the research of the Italian Publishers Association (AIE), conducted by Pepe Research, on the population over 15, presented at the conference 'For a Spring of Reading in the South', in Naples.

"There is a thirst for knowledge, there is a thirst for knowledge - especially in the younger generations, in particular in the South and the Olivetti plan intervenes precisely to overcome the 'cultural drought' in the metropolitan suburbs, as well as in the internal and disadvantaged areas" underlines the Minister of Culture Alessandro Giuli, in a message read at the opening by the president of the AIE, Innocenzo Cipolletta.

"The resources allocated - 34 million euros - are the first step of this path that we intend to share together with the stakeholders, first and foremost the Italian Publishers Association, for the benefit of citizens who will have easier access to those workshops of knowledge that are libraries and bookstores" the minister points out.

Eight Regions: Abruzzo, Molise, Sicily, Basilicata, Calabria, Puglia, Sardinia and Campania, were examined.

"The numbers we present are intended to be the starting point of a constructive discussion that will lead the country to quickly deploy all possible resources for a change of pace. The attention to disadvantaged areas of the Olivetti Plan launched by Minister Giuli, the restoration of the fund for extraordinary library purchases and the fund for the opening of new bookstores, the many initiatives of Regions and Municipalities, of the Center for Books and Reading, the very important role of private non-profit organizations in the area are all pieces of a mosaic that must be structured and strengthened. The meetings will continue in the coming months in the other Southern Regions involved in the research" announced Cipolletta.

In the South and the Islands, where more than a third (34%) of the Italian population lives, books sold are less than a fifth, 19%.

These numbers, however, must be correlated with those of the bookstores present in the territory: in the Center-North there is one bookstore for every 15,730 inhabitants, in the South and the Islands one for every 20,880 inhabitants, with large areas of the territory not covered.

Stationery shops and newsstands are the most used for purchasing books: if buyers are asked to indicate where they buy books, 24% indicate them as the channel used, 10 points more than the 14% of the Center-North.

While independent bookstores in the South and the Islands suffer: they are frequented by 21% of buyers, six points less than the 27% of the Center-North.

Chain bookstores are indicated as the place of purchase by 48% of buyers in the South and the Islands and by 44% in the Center-North.

The library heritage is lacking (1,763 volumes compared to 3,244 in the Center-North) and for this reason loans are not made: they are 55 per thousand inhabitants, ten times less than the national average (511) and a small fraction of the 741 loans per thousand inhabitants in the Center-North.

This despite the presence of the structures: in the South and the Islands there are 11 libraries per 100 thousand inhabitants, compared to a national average of 12, and an index of 13 in the Center-North. Sardinia, Abruzzo and Molise, Basilicata and Calabria, are also above the average of the Center-North.



