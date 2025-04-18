Quantcast
Sezioni
×
Temi Caldi
Noi e il PNRR
Gaza
Grillopoli
Il ponte sullo Stretto
Il re di Trapani
La grande sete
La rete di Messina Denaro
Le provinciali
Scandalo referti
 
 
Menù
Politica
Cronaca
Coronavirus
Economia
Sport
Cultura
Scuola
Antimafia
Inchieste
 
Sezioni
Editoriali
Rubriche
Istituzioni
Cittadinanza
Lettere Opinioni
Video
Eventi
Podcast
Native
annunci
Motori & dintorni
TrovoLavoro
Rassegna Stampa
STUDIO VIRA
Sarco
Cantine Paolini
Studio Culicchia
CNA Trapani
Studio Evoluto
CDR Campione
Turni Farmacie
Salute e Benessere
Se ne sono andati

International News
18/04/2025 04:25:00

Trapani prepares for the 2025 "Processione dei Misteri": a timeless tradition of faith and culture

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/17-04-2025/1744867750-0-trapani-prepares-for-the-2025-processione-dei-misteri-a-timeless-tradition-of-faith-and-culture.jpg

 Today, April 18, the city of Trapani is once again ready to host one of its most cherished and emotionally powerful religious and cultural traditions: the Processione dei Misteri. This sacred event, repeated for over 400 years, stands as one of the most evocative expressions of Holy Week in Sicily, drawing thousands of faithful and visitors from across Italy and abroad.

When Does the 2025 Processione dei Misteri Take Place?

The procession will be held on Friday, April 18, starting at 2:00 PM from the Church of the Holy Souls in Purgatory (Chiesa delle Anime Sante del Purgatorio). As per tradition, it will begin with two sharp knocks on the church door by a Carabinieri officer, signaling the official start of the event. The solemn procession will then wind through the streets of Trapani for nearly 24 hours, concluding at noon on Saturday, April 19.

The 2025 Procession Route

The route, established by the Unione Maestranze of Trapani, features a mix of longstanding paths and some changes that have sparked local debate. Here is the full itinerary:

➡ Departure from the Church of the Holy Souls in Purgatory
➡ Piazza Purgatorio
➡ Via Generale Domenico Giglio
➡ Corso Vittorio Emanuele
➡ Via Torrearsa
➡ Via Teatro
➡ Piazza Scarlatti (passing in front of Unione Maestranze headquarters)
➡ Piazza Sant’Agostino
➡ Corso Italia
➡ Via XXX Gennaio
➡ Via Osorio
➡ Via Giuseppe Mazzini
➡ Via Alberto Scontrino
➡ Via Marino Torre
➡ Via Matera
➡ Via Giovan Battista Fardella (North side)
➡ Piazza Vittorio Emanuele (pause)
➡ Viale Regina Margherita
➡ Piazza Vittorio Veneto
➡ Piazza Municipio
➡ Via Garibaldi
➡ Via Libertà
➡ Via Mancina
➡ Via Tintori
➡ Via Nunzio Nasi
➡ Via Generale Enrico Fardella
➡ Via San Francesco d’Assisi
➡ Via Barlotta
➡ Via Tartaglia
➡ Via Custonaci
➡ Via Corallai
➡ Corso Vittorio Emanuele
➡ Viale Duca d’Aosta
➡ Via Cristoforo Colombo
➡ Via Giovanni da Procida
➡ Via Silva
➡ Via dei Piloti
➡ Largo delle Ninfe
➡ Via Carolina
➡ Piazza Generale Scio
➡ Corso Vittorio Emanuele
➡ Via Turretta
➡ Via Nunzio Nasi
➡ Via Giuseppe Verdi
➡ Via San Francesco d’Assisi
➡ Return to the Church of the Holy Souls in Purgatory

A Rite of Faith, History, and Culture

The Processione dei Misteri is far more than a religious event—it is a moving spectacle of popular devotion, sacred art, and cultural heritage. The twenty sculptural groups, masterpieces of 17th- and 18th-century wooden craftsmanship, are carried on the shoulders of the massari (porters), accompanied by the solemn sounds of funeral marches played by local bands.

Each year, this deeply moving procession captivates all who witness it. The slow, rhythmic movement of the statues, the whispered prayers, the haunting melodies—together, they create a unique atmosphere that merges spirituality and local identity in a timeless tradition passed down through generations.



International News | 2025-04-17 04:50:00
https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/16-04-2025/umpteenth-messina-denaro-lover-arrested-250.png

'Umpteenth' Messina Denaro lover arrested

 Palermo police said Monday they had arrested a 40-year-old Palermo teacher who they said was the "umpteenth" lover of late Mafia fugitive superboss Matteo Messina Denaro during his 30 year on the run. Teacher Floriana Calcagno, 40,...

STUDIO VIRA | 2025-04-09 10:50:00
https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/09-04-2025/finanza-agevolata-per-il-settore-della-pesca-250.jpg

Finanza agevolata per il settore della pesca

Prossime scadenze Il 2025 ha spalancato nuovi scenari al settore della pesca in Sicilia. Con l’approvazione della legge che disciplina le strutture turistico-ricettive, le imprese ittiche potranno avviare attività connesse...