Trapani prepares for the 2025 "Processione dei Misteri": a timeless tradition of faith and culture

18/04/2025 04:25:00

Today, April 18, the city of Trapani is once again ready to host one of its most cherished and emotionally powerful religious and cultural traditions: the Processione dei Misteri. This sacred event, repeated for over 400 years, stands as one of the most evocative expressions of Holy Week in Sicily, drawing thousands of faithful and visitors from across Italy and abroad.

When Does the 2025 Processione dei Misteri Take Place?

The procession will be held on Friday, April 18, starting at 2:00 PM from the Church of the Holy Souls in Purgatory (Chiesa delle Anime Sante del Purgatorio). As per tradition, it will begin with two sharp knocks on the church door by a Carabinieri officer, signaling the official start of the event. The solemn procession will then wind through the streets of Trapani for nearly 24 hours, concluding at noon on Saturday, April 19.

The 2025 Procession Route

The route, established by the Unione Maestranze of Trapani, features a mix of longstanding paths and some changes that have sparked local debate. Here is the full itinerary:

➡ Departure from the Church of the Holy Souls in Purgatory

➡ Piazza Purgatorio

➡ Via Generale Domenico Giglio

➡ Corso Vittorio Emanuele

➡ Via Torrearsa

➡ Via Teatro

➡ Piazza Scarlatti (passing in front of Unione Maestranze headquarters)

➡ Piazza Sant’Agostino

➡ Corso Italia

➡ Via XXX Gennaio

➡ Via Osorio

➡ Via Giuseppe Mazzini

➡ Via Alberto Scontrino

➡ Via Marino Torre

➡ Via Matera

➡ Via Giovan Battista Fardella (North side)

➡ Piazza Vittorio Emanuele (pause)

➡ Viale Regina Margherita

➡ Piazza Vittorio Veneto

➡ Piazza Municipio

➡ Via Garibaldi

➡ Via Libertà

➡ Via Mancina

➡ Via Tintori

➡ Via Nunzio Nasi

➡ Via Generale Enrico Fardella

➡ Via San Francesco d’Assisi

➡ Via Barlotta

➡ Via Tartaglia

➡ Via Custonaci

➡ Via Corallai

➡ Corso Vittorio Emanuele

➡ Viale Duca d’Aosta

➡ Via Cristoforo Colombo

➡ Via Giovanni da Procida

➡ Via Silva

➡ Via dei Piloti

➡ Largo delle Ninfe

➡ Via Carolina

➡ Piazza Generale Scio

➡ Corso Vittorio Emanuele

➡ Via Turretta

➡ Via Nunzio Nasi

➡ Via Giuseppe Verdi

➡ Via San Francesco d’Assisi

➡ Return to the Church of the Holy Souls in Purgatory

A Rite of Faith, History, and Culture

The Processione dei Misteri is far more than a religious event—it is a moving spectacle of popular devotion, sacred art, and cultural heritage. The twenty sculptural groups, masterpieces of 17th- and 18th-century wooden craftsmanship, are carried on the shoulders of the massari (porters), accompanied by the solemn sounds of funeral marches played by local bands.

Each year, this deeply moving procession captivates all who witness it. The slow, rhythmic movement of the statues, the whispered prayers, the haunting melodies—together, they create a unique atmosphere that merges spirituality and local identity in a timeless tradition passed down through generations.



