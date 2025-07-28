Trapani Hosts Its First Pride: A Celebration of Diversity

28/07/2025 04:00:00

A historic day for Trapani. Over 2,000 people took to the streets yesterday for the city’s first-ever Pride march, a vibrant and peaceful parade that wound through the city center and ended in Piazza Vittorio Veneto. The crowd, curious and attentive, included many residents willing to listen, reflect, and engage with the message of equality.

Leading the march was a powerful banner held by Betty D’Amico: “My crime is existing.” D’Amico, a native of Trapani, was discriminated against at an Egyptian airport because of her identity. Beside her walked Ester Pantano, the Pride’s godmother and a Sicilian actress chosen by Shorùq – Arcigay Trapani for her commitment to civil rights:

“It’s so important that this large crowd, made up not only of people from Trapani but from all over Sicily, contributes to what should be the norm: the embracing and acceptance of all forms of diversity.”

Founded less than a year ago, Shorùq is the first LGBTQIA+ organization permanently active in Trapani. In just a few months, it has built a network of volunteers and supporters, offering psychological support, awareness activities, and safe spaces for dialogue. The group is hosted by the Waldensian Church on Via Orlandini, which has supported the association despite external pressures to exclude it.

The parade featured five floats:

the first from the organizing association,

the second shared by Sapurito, Electrolab, and Blackout,

the third by Trapani Comix and Trapani Film Festival,

the fourth by Dancing Queen Event,

and the fifth by FFK Collective with Tattoogarage by Inkdaco.

The march was closed by the collectives Sparc and Terra Sonora.

Some of the signs carried strong messages:

“Only the Mafia kisses in secret”

“Not even God wants you to be homophobic”

Others referenced the conflict in the Middle East, with slogans like “Stop the genocide and destruction of Gaza.”

Among the participants were local representatives, including Trapani and Erice city council members, and CGIL union secretary Liria Canzoneri, who stated:

“This proves that peaceful dialogue can bring change. It’s a celebration, but also a powerful form of rights-based education.”

The day ended with an After Pride party at AC Beach Life Style, featuring local DJ Lady Marchhh, a longtime performer in LGBTQIA+ venues across Italy:

“Today feels truly special because it’s my hometown’s first Pride and I’m the official DJ. I’m thrilled, proud, and excited — because love is a beautiful thing and deserves to be celebrated in all its brilliance.”

From the stage, Enrica Valenza, vice president of Shorùq, delivered a clear message:

“Rights are not to be bargained for or begged. We’re here because we demand them — they belong to us. Let’s keep lighting up Trapani with all our colors. Today, Pride opened a path, and we walked it together.”

The event also featured moving testimonies from Paul Herrera and Vincenzo Lombardo, who shared their powerful coming-out stories, marking a day that will long be remembered in Trapani’s journey toward inclusion.



