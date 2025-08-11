Thousands march against plan to build massive bridge linking Sicily to Italy’s mainland

11/08/2025 04:24:00

Thousands of people marched in the Sicilian city of Messina on Saturday to protest a government plan to build a bridge that would connect the Italian mainland with Sicily in a massive 13.5-billion-euro ($15.5 billion) infrastructure project.

Protesters staunchly oppose the Strait of Messina Bridge project over its scale, earthquake threats, environmental impact and the specter of mafia interference.

The idea to build a bridge to connect Sicily to the rest of Italy has been debated off and on for decades but always delayed due to these concerns. The project, however, took a major step forward when a government committee overseeing strategic public investments approved the plan this week.

Transport Minister Matteo Salvini, the project’s main political backer, called it “the biggest infrastructure project in the West.”

Salvini cited studies estimating the project would create up to 120,000 jobs annually and help stimulate economic growth in economically lagging southern Italy, as billions more are invested in surrounding road and infrastructure improvements.

Opponents are not convinced by these arguments. They are also angry that about 500 families would have to be expropriated in order for the bridge to be built.







