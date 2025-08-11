Sezioni
×
Temi Caldi
Noi e il PNRR
Ciao Andrea
Gaza
Grillopoli
Il ponte sullo Stretto
Il re di Trapani
La grande sete
La rete di Messina Denaro
La strage di Monreale
Marsala 2026
Scandalo referti
Trapani Pride
 
Menù
Politica
Cronaca
Coronavirus
Economia
Sport
Cultura
Scuola
Antimafia
Inchieste
 
Sezioni
Editoriali
Rubriche
Istituzioni
Cittadinanza
Lettere Opinioni
Video
Eventi
Podcast
Native
annunci
Motori & dintorni
TrovoLavoro
Rassegna Stampa
STUDIO VIRA
Sarco
Cantine Paolini
Studio Culicchia
CNA Trapani
Studio Evoluto
CDR Campione
Turni Farmacie
Salute e Benessere
Se ne sono andati

International News
11/08/2025 04:24:00

Thousands march against plan to build massive bridge linking Sicily to Italy’s mainland

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/10-08-2025/1754810836-0-thousands-march-against-plan-to-build-massive-bridge-linking-sicily-to-italy-s-mainland.jpg

Thousands of people marched in the Sicilian city of Messina on Saturday to protest a government plan to build a bridge that would connect the Italian mainland with Sicily in a massive 13.5-billion-euro ($15.5 billion) infrastructure project.

Protesters staunchly oppose the Strait of Messina Bridge project over its scale, earthquake threats, environmental impact and the specter of mafia interference.

The idea to build a bridge to connect Sicily to the rest of Italy has been debated off and on for decades but always delayed due to these concerns. The project, however, took a major step forward when a government committee overseeing strategic public investments approved the plan this week.

Transport Minister Matteo Salvini, the project’s main political backer, called it “the biggest infrastructure project in the West.”

Salvini cited studies estimating the project would create up to 120,000 jobs annually and help stimulate economic growth in economically lagging southern Italy, as billions more are invested in surrounding road and infrastructure improvements.

Opponents are not convinced by these arguments. They are also angry that about 500 families would have to be expropriated in order for the bridge to be built.


 