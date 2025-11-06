Sezioni
Arrest of former Sicilian governor Cuffaro requested

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/05-11-2025/arrest-of-former-sicilian-governor-cuffaro-requested-450.jpg

Articoli Correlati:

 Palermo prosecutors on Tuesday requested that former Sicilian Governor Salvatore Cuffaro be put under house arrested along with 17 other people for allegedly involvement in corruption in public contracts.
    Saverio Romano, an MP and the coordinator of the centrist Us Moderates (NM) party, which is part of Premier Giorgia Meloni's ruling coalition, was also among the 18 suspects for whom requests for house arrest were made.
    A judge will decide whether to grant the requests.
    "I have learned from the press about a request from the Palermo prosecutor's office that reportedly concerns me," Romano said.
    "I know nothing about it and I have not received any communications.
    "In any case, I am absolutely calm and ready to clarify any doubts of the magistrates, of whom I have the highest esteem and consideration".
    Cuffaro, who was governor of Sicily from 2001 to 2008 and subsequently elected to the Senate, served close to five years in jail between 2011 and 2015 over a conviction for helping members of the Mafia. 









