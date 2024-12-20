Discovering Ancient Diets: Unearthing Culinary Secrets from Sicily's Finziade

20/12/2024 04:10:00

What did the ancient inhabitants of Finziade, in Licata, eat? A remarkable new discovery from the ongoing excavations at the Monte Sant’Angelo area in Sicily might provide insights into this question. From one of the houses currently under study, archaeologists have unearthed a large amphora filled with significant quantities of small fish remains, now undergoing specialized examination by paleobotanist Erika Zane and archaeozoologist Ester Vaga. This find is extraordinary not only because of the volume of the artifacts and their state of preservation but also as it offers a vivid snapshot of the daily life of the island's ancient residents, shedding light on both their dietary habits and the preservation and transport of fish-based products for local consumption and trade.

Fish and Oil The fish bones indicate an abundant availability of marine resources, while the presence of olives and traces of olive oil reaffirms their central role in nutrition and ritual practices. Pomegranate seeds, often linked to symbolic and ritualistic meanings, suggest not only practical but also cultural uses of food. This discovery is particularly notable as it includes potential references to garum and liquamen—two highly prized fermented fish sauces used in ancient cuisine as flavor enhancers, often transported in amphorae. The remnants of these condiments within the amphora underscore their importance in the diet of the time.

The Excavations The ongoing excavations, which began in 2023, are supported by the Archaeological Park of the Valley of the Temples in Agrigento under the direction of Roberto Sciarratta, in collaboration with the CNR of Catania. These efforts are part of the Finziade Project - Monte Sant'Angelo di Licata, led by archaeologists Alessio Toscano Raffa from CNR-Ispc Catania, and Maria Concetta Parello, with logistic coordination by Rosario Callea, from the Park of the Valley of the Temples. The project aims to reconstruct the urban layout of ancient Finziade and gain deeper insights into the daily life of Sicily's last Greek foundation (282 BC). The activities, which started in early December, are among the initiatives to promote and organize events linked to “Agrigento Capital of Italian Culture 2025.” The amphora is currently undergoing further chemical and archaeobotanical analyses to confirm the identification of the residues. Experts hope to gather more detailed data on the fermentation process of the condiments and the food preservation techniques of the time. Once restored, the amphora will be displayed in a museum, where it will narrate the story of an ancient world still alive in modern culinary traditions.



