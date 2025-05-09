Sezioni
International News
09/05/2025 04:10:00

Recovered hard drives from the Bayesian may contain sensitive intelligence files

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/08-05-2025/1746681296-0-recovered-hard-drives-from-the-bayesian-may-contain-sensitive-intelligence-files.jpg

 The audio and video files stored on the hard drives found in the control room of the Bayesian have been recovered. These were considered sensitive materials because, according to information that emerged in the hours following the shipwreck, they allegedly contained classified data related to intelligence services and are believed to be of interest to the agencies of hostile nations. This was confirmed by attorney Mario Bellavista, who represents the wife of the chef who died in the shipwreck on August 19.

The files are currently in the hands of consultants appointed by the public prosecutor’s office and the defense lawyers of the suspects. “We have also requested access to them,” said Bellavista, “and we expect to receive them in early June. It will be a complex task, which will require technical expertise.”

Following the recovery of the sailing vessel, a new official meeting is scheduled for June 18 at the Harbourmaster’s Office in Palermo. At that meeting, technical experts will be appointed to analyze all recovered materials and the collected data once the recovery is completed.

Additionally, it has been reported that the Bayesian is expected to be docked in Termini Imerese on May 20, weather permitting. This date was revealed during an operational meeting in Porticello, attended by prosecutors, defense attorneys, lawyers representing the victims’ families, consultants, and technicians from the company carrying out the salvage operations, which are expected to be completed between May 18 and May 19.



