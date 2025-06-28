What’s On This Weekend in the Province of Trapani: Art, Music, Food and Books 

28/06/2025 04:43:00

This weekend, the province of Trapani offers a wide range of events: contemporary art, food festivals, concerts, comedy shows and literary gatherings. From the hills of the Belìce Valley to the Egadi Islands, through Marsala and Castellammare del Golfo, here's what’s happening from Friday, June 28 to Sunday, June 30.

In Gibellina, Saturday, June 28, marks the “Notte del Contemporaneo” (Night of Contemporary Art), a preview of the renowned Orestiadi Festival and a symbolic start to the city's journey towards becoming Italy’s first Capital of Contemporary Art. From 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM, a lineup of performances will animate the town’s symbolic venues. The program begins at 7:00 PM at the Piazza System with Suoni dalle piazze by Angelo Sicurella. At 8:00 PM, violinist Alexander Balanescu performs a solo at Palazzo di Lorenzo, followed at 9:00 PM by More Morricone, a tribute to the great composer by Ferruccio Spinetti and Giovanni Ceccarelli at the Church’s amphitheatre. At 10:00 PM, L’anno che verrà, a concert inspired by Lucio Dalla, will be held at the Città di Tebe with Peppe Servillo, Javier Girotto and Natalio Mangalavite. The evening concludes at 11:00 PM at the Porta del Cremlino with Silencio, a sonic homage to David Lynch by N.A.I.P. All events are free to attend.

Also in Gibellina, the open-air photography and visual arts festival Photoroad runs until August 20. Now in its fifth edition, this year’s theme is Timeless. The city will be transformed into an open museum with installations, exhibitions and performances by international and emerging artists.

In Mazara del Vallo, the first edition of Mazara del Pesce (Mazara of Fish) wraps up on Sunday, June 29. This event celebrates the city’s maritime heritage with concerts, shows and evening tours through the historic center. On Saturday, June 28 at 10:00 PM, enjoy a live concert by the energetic James' in Jam Band. On Sunday at the same time, the grand finale features the popular Palermo-based comedian Ernesto Maria Ponte in his show 3, 2, 1...Boomer. All events are free. Full program: www.mazaradelpesce.it

In Castellammare del Golfo, the cultural festival Gustorie di Sicilia continues through Sunday, June 29. The event celebrates Sicilian identity through food, art, craftsmanship and performance. A highlight is the first-ever Popular Sicilian Cuisine Championship, featuring nine chefs representing each of Sicily’s provinces. Expect tastings, markets, fashion shows and evening concerts with artists like Extralarge, Sergio Friscia, Dj Jad & Wlady and Alessandra Salerno. All events are free.

Dattilo is hosting the fourth edition of the Dattilo Cannolo Fest on Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29, celebrating traditional flavors and local humor. On Saturday night, comedian Antonio Pandolfo will take the stage with his witty and ironic style. Throughout the day, visitors can explore the Village of Flavors, featuring street food and Slow Food products. On Sunday, the spotlight is on Luca Pappagallo, a popular web chef, who will present a cooking show focused on simplicity and tradition. The festival also includes music, entertainment and activities for all ages. Free entry.

In Salemi, literature takes center stage on Saturday, June 28 at 6:00 PM at the “Peppino Impastato” cultural circle in Via Lo Presti. Author Matilde Sciarrino will present her short story collection Colpi di testa (Impulsive Acts), featuring characters who act irrationally and impulsively, challenging social norms. Are these characters a mirror of modern society’s unease? That’s the question to be discussed by the author with Vincenzo Angelo and Ignazio Grillo. Sciarrino, originally from Marsala, teaches foreign literature in high school. She holds a PhD in contemporary Italian literature and has studied in Palermo, Venice, and Saarbrücken. Her previous works include Il velo di cipolla and the illustrated children’s book Anna e Martina.

On Marettimo Island, the “Books and Readings – On This Side and That Side of the Sea” series continues. On Saturday, June 28 at 6:00 PM at the Museum of the Sea, writer Marcella Croce will present her book 35 Must-See Villages of Sicily, which includes Marettimo. The author will be joined by Laura Lodico and Emilio Milana to discuss the history and identity of Sicily’s most beautiful and lesser-known towns.

In Marsala, poetry meets music on Saturday at 6:30 PM at the Terrazza d’Arte Carpe Diem. The event features the presentation of L’alchimia di un’anima in viaggio (The Alchemy of a Traveling Soul) by Elena Guerriero, published by Albatros. She will be joined by playwright and actress Luana Rondinelli, with musical accompaniment by guitarist Alice Giuliano. Free admission.

In Trapani, on the same day, the Regional Museum Pepoli hosts a tribute to Professor Giovanni Mendola, an esteemed art historian who passed away in 2022. During the event, Mendola’s family will donate his personal collection of 500 volumes on Sicilian art and culture to the museum’s library. Scholars, historians and colleagues will be in attendance to honor his legacy.

From visual art to street food, from literature to music, this weekend in the province of Trapani is rich with opportunities to explore Sicily’s vibrant cultural life. Whether you're looking for a quiet literary evening or a lively food festival, there’s something here for everyone.



