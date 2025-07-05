10 million blocked in Sicily for over 13 months for 47 oil mills

05/07/2025 04:17:00

The denunciation of FOA – Frantoi Oleari Associati against irdelays in payments for the call for tenders on the modernization of oil mills, relaunched by OlivoNews a couple of days ago, finds timely confirmation in the interventions of territorial associations. This is the case of Afo Sicily – theAssociation of Olive Oil Mills of Sicily (Afo Sicilia).

In fact, more than ten months after the publication of the final ranking, the 47 Sicilian beneficiaries have not yet received the expected funds. This is about over 13 million euros intended for innovation and mechanization, but the accumulated delays are seriously endangering the economic and operational survival of companies in the sector.

The situation is paradoxical: the companies, trusting the institutions, they have already started huge investmentsi, signed contracts and dismantled the old plants. The goal was to complete the interventions by the deadline of January 31, 2026, as foreseen by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). Many of them have even exhausted their corporate savings to advance the expenses.

The Sicilian Oil Mills Association recalls having already sent a reminder note to the President of the Region and to the regional Councillor for Agriculture last May. “The entrepreneurs”, declares Afo Sicilia, “they have respected the timetable foreseen by the call, anticipating resources and taking on significant economic commitments. But, to date, they have not even received an advance payment. The companies risk having to give up investments or, worse, close down, for the sole fact of having trusted the institutions”.

The cause of this critical situation is twofold: on the one hand the delays in the disbursement of funds by Agea, on the other the lack of an effective administrative channel by the Sicilian Region.

In light of these delays, Afo Sicily has launched an urgent appeal to unblock the payment procedures and start a dialogue with the Ministry of Agriculture. The aim is to obtain an update of the timetable that takes into account the accumulated delays, while respecting the constraints imposed by the PNRR



