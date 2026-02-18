Sezioni
×
Temi Caldi
Noi e il PNRR
Caos Shark
Caos Trapani Calcio
Cartolina da Marsala
Ciclone Harry
Gaza
Gibellina Capitale
Grillopoli
Il ponte sullo Stretto
Il re di Trapani
La grande sete
La rete di Messina Denaro
Marsala 2026
Referendum sulla giustizia
Scandalo referti
 
 
Menù
Politica
Cronaca
Coronavirus
Economia
Sport
Cultura
Scuola
Antimafia
Inchieste
 
Sezioni
Editoriali
Rubriche
Istituzioni
Cittadinanza
Lettere Opinioni
Video
Eventi
Podcast
Native
annunci
Motori & dintorni
TrovoLavoro
Rassegna Stampa
STUDIO VIRA
Sarco
Cantine Paolini
Studio Culicchia
CNA Trapani
Studio Evoluto
CDR Campione
Turni Farmacie
Salute e Benessere
Se ne sono andati

International News
18/02/2026 04:04:00

Meloni returns to Niscemi, areas of Sicily hit by Cyclone Harry

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/17-02-2026/meloni-returns-to-niscemi-areas-of-sicily-hit-by-cyclone-harry-450.jpg

Premier Giorgia Meloni on Monday returned to Niscemi, the Sicilian town hit by a dramatic landslide last month, and other parts of the region hit by Cyclone Harry, which also wreaked havoc in Calabria and Sardinia, sources said on Monday.
    Meloni, who also visited the area on January 28, conducted a reconnaissance tour with Civil Protection Chief Fabio Ciciliano, the sources said.
    The landslide destroyed some homes and left others perilously perched on the precipice of a cliff, meaning over 1,500 people had to be evacuated.
    The landslide continued after the initial earthfall and Ciciliano reported that the hill Niscemi lies on is slowly sliding towards the plain where the city of Gela is.
    It will not be possible for the owners to ever return to the homes that are in the most dangerous areas.
    A stone cross that had been on the edge for weeks for weeks and had come to symbolize hope and fortitude before falling off the cliff was recovered by police and firefighters on Sunday.
    The landslide came after days of the violent storms brought last week by Cyclone Harry, which caused over two billion euros of damage in Sicily alone









Native | 17/02/2026
https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/17-02-2026/1771325598-0-anteprima-esclusiva-della-nuova-renault-twingo-a-trapani-il-25-febbraio.jpg

Anteprima Esclusiva della Nuova Renault Twingo a Trapani il 25...

Native | 16/02/2026
https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/16-02-2026/1771228665-0-matrimoni-2026-da-spada-a-trapani-sconti-fino-al-50-sulla-collezione-uomo.jpg

Matrimoni 2026: da Spada a Trapani sconti fino al 50% sulla collezione uomo

Native | 16/02/2026
https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/12-02-2026/1770893262-0-rigenera-medilab-a-marsala-medicina-rigenerativa-e-longevita-funzionale.jpg

Rigenera Medilab a Marsala: medicina rigenerativa e longevità...