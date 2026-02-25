Mattarella visits Niscemi after devastating landslide

25/02/2026 04:47:00

President Sergio Mattarella on Monday visited Niscemi, the Sicilian town hit by a dramatic landslide last month.

The head of State went on a tour to assess the damage, escorted by Mayor Massimiliano Conti and Civil Protection Department Chief Fabio Ciciliano.

The landslide destroyed some homes and left others perilously perched on the precipice of a cliff, meaning over 1,500 people had to be evacuated.



The landslide continued after the initial earthfall and Ciciliano has said that the hill Niscemi lies on is slowly sliding towards the plain where the city of Gela is.

It will not be possible for the owners to ever return to the homes that are in the most dangerous areas.

The landslide came after days of the violent storms brought by Cyclone Harry, which caused over two billion euros of damage in Sicily alone and also wreaked devastation in Sardinia and Calabria.



Local people applauded Mattarella on his arrival, thanked him for coming and called on him no to forget them.

"We are here and we are working for Niscemi," Mattarella told Roberto Palumbo, an architect who lost his home in the landslide.

"I know it's difficult in these conditions, I understand.

"Your life was here.

"That's why I came here to show that the level of support remains high".

Premier Giorgia Meloni has visited Niscemi and the areas of Sicily affected by Cyclone Harry twice and her government has approved over one billion euros in aid, including 150 million for Niscemi.



