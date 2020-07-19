Life requested for Messina Denaro for magistrate massacres. Cosa Nostra boss has been on the run for 27 years

19/07/2020 04:20:00

Cosa Nostra boss has been on the run for 27 years

A prosecutor on Friday requested that a court in the Sicilian city of Caltanissetta give a life term to fugitive Cosa Nostra boss Matteo Messina Denaro for his role in the 1992 bombings that killed anti-mafia magistrates Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino.

Messina Denaro is being tried in absentia and is accused of being one of the mobsters who ordered the bombings, which also killed Falcone 's wife and members of both prosecutors' security detail.

The 58-year-old is considered one of Cosa Nostra's most powerful bosses even though he has been on the run for 27 years.



