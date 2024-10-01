Quantcast
01/10/2024 04:55:00

Tragic hunting accident in Sicily: father accidentally shoots son

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/30-09-2024/1727672341-0-tragic-hunting-accident-in-sicily-father-accidentally-shoots-son.jpg

 A hunting accident has claimed the life of a 27-year-old man in Sicily: the shot was accidentally fired from his father's rifle.

The incident occurred in San Pier Niceto, in the province of Messina.

The victim, Salvatore Fabio, who lived in Pace del Mela, was engaged in a hunting party in the Serro di San Piero area. Investigations by the Carabinieri of Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto are still ongoing: it is not yet clear whether the father had just finished reloading his rifle or not, or if he aimed into the bushes without realizing his son's presence (hunters often separate during their outings). The rescue efforts for the young man were futile.

After initial investigations, the military police seem to at least rule out other hypotheses: it was an accident, and there are no suspicions of anything else. The boy’s father was still taken to the station for a detailed reconstruction of the events.