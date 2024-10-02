Quantcast
02/10/2024 04:10:00

Scorsese shooting docu on ancient shipwrecks in Sicily

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/01-10-2024/1727759646-0-scorsese-shooting-docu-on-ancient-shipwrecks-in-sicily.jpg

 Oscar winning Sicilian-American director Martin Scorsese is shooting a documentary on ancient shipwrecks in Sicily.

Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Goodfellas, The Aviator and The Departed director Scorsese, 81, whose parents were from villages in the Palermo area, said he felt "I can unveil something unknown to the audience" and said he was "grateful to Sicily and the Sicilians for the welcome they have given me, once again" in shooting the doc on the ancient Greek and Roman wrecks.

Scorsese, who will be in Turin October 7-8 to pick up an award from the Italian Cinema Museum and give a masterclass, said he echoed the sentiments of underwater archaeologist Lisa Briggs, who is helping him with the doc: "This project would not have been possible without the incredible help of the Sicilians, and we are moved by these people's hearts and their welcome".