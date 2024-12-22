Salvini Acquitted in Open Arms Case: No Grounds for Charges

22/12/2024 04:45:00

The Palermo Court acquitted Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini in the trial regarding the Open Arms case, stating "no crime was committed." The charges stemmed from an incident in August 2019, when Salvini, then the Interior Minister in Conte's first government, was accused of kidnapping and abuse of office for denying the disembarkation of 147 migrants rescued by the Spanish NGO's vessel, Open Arms. The Palermo prosecutor had sought a six-year prison sentence, arguing that the refusal to allow disembarkation was in "contempt of the rules." After a trial lasting over three years, the president of the second section, Roberto Murgia, issued the verdict of acquittal, with the reasons to be provided within 90 days.

"I am happy: after three years, Lega has won, Italy has won. Defending the homeland is not a crime but a right. I will proceed even more determined than before," was Salvini's immediate reaction. He then added to himself: "Write to the children," before withdrawing to communicate the acquittal to his closest relatives. Three years of trial, four if the preliminary hearings are considered, concluded with the judgment pronounced by Roberto Murgia, who will deposit the motivations within 90 days.

Reactions to the Acquittal Verdict: Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated, "Defending Italian borders can never be a crime. The acquittal of Matteo Salvini is great news. We continue together, with tenacity and determination, to fight illegal immigration, human trafficking, and defend national sovereignty."

Open Arms - Matteo Salvini has been acquitted in the Open Arms case. Minister Salvini was accused of kidnapping and refusing to perform official duties after blocking the disembarkation of 147 people, including minors, during three rescues in August 2019. The sadness is especially for the people who, as we have emphasized from the beginning, were deprived of their freedom. We await the judge's motivations to assess whether to appeal the sentence, as we hope the prosecution will do.

President of the Sicilian Region Renato Schifani - I welcome with joy the acquittal of Minister Matteo Salvini in the Open Arms trial, with the reasoning that "the fact does not exist." This formula leaves no doubt and confirms the correctness of his actions, which I have always been certain of. I hope this verdict contributes to restoring calm to the public debate on such delicate issues and to fostering a climate of institutional collaboration in the interest of citizens.

Oscar Camps, founder of the NGO Open Arms - "The sadness is primarily for the people, who, as we said from the first minute, were deprived of their freedom. We await the judge's motivations to evaluate whether to appeal the sentence as we hope the Public Prosecutor's Office will do. With this trial, which is unique in Italian and European history, we wanted to restore dignity to the 147 people held on board and deprived of their freedom for 20 days."

Ignazio La Russa, President of the Senate of the Republic - "I express my satisfaction with the acquittal of Minister Matteo Salvini, who after years finally sees the correctness of his actions recognized. Justice has clarified, putting an end to a matter too often exploited for political ends."

Conte: “Judges are an autonomous power; the center-right should remember this” - "Judges are an autonomous power, it is good that all the right-wing forces keep this well in mind when they think they are right and when they have a contrary opinion," stated the leader of the Five Star Movement and former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte following Matteo Salvini's acquittal. "We take note of this sentence, it must be respected, and it can be commented on when it is deposited. What I had to say, I said as a witness."



