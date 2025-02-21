   Family Tragedy in Marsala: Man Arrested for the Alleged Pre-Intentional Homicide of His Mother

21/02/2025 04:00:00

In a shocking case of family violence, a 51-year-old man from Marsala, identified only as G.P., born in 1973, has been arrested on charges of pre-intentional homicide following the death of his cohabitating mother. The arrest, carried out by the Carabinieri of the Marsala Company, was ordered by the Marsala Public Prosecutor's Office.

What Happened? The events began several days ago when the woman was admitted to the Paolo Borsellino Hospital in Marsala for a suspected drug poisoning. However, investigations by the military police led to a disturbing development: the death was allegedly caused by severe injuries inflicted by her son in the days leading up to her hospitalization.

Reports indicate an escalation of violence at home, culminating in the tragic outcome. The 51-year-old is accused of assaulting his mother, leading to a fall from the balcony that severely worsened her condition.

Arrest and Next Steps in the Legal Process The suspect's detention was ordered based on significant evidence of guilt gathered by the prosecution. He has been taken to the Trapani prison, pending a validation hearing to be scheduled by the Marsala Court's Judge for Preliminary Investigations in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the preliminary investigation continues to further clarify the dynamics of the incident and to collect all necessary elements for the prosecution.

Presumption of Innocence It is important to note that, despite the charges, the suspect is currently considered merely accused of a crime. His guilt can only be determined by a final judgment, respecting the constitutional principle of the presumption of innocence.



