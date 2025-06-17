Trapani Mayor Urges Action and Unity on Palestine: 'Time to Take a Stand"

17/06/2025 04:25:00

Mayor of Trapani Giacomo Tranchida has taken a strong stance by urging all municipal leaders in the province to sign a joint manifesto addressing the Regional and National Governments. This was proposed last Saturday in Castelvetrano during a pro-Palestine rally attended by all local mayors, including newly elected Provincial President Salvatore Quinci.

“It’s time for action,” Tranchida emphasized in a statement released today. “A week has passed, but there's not even a hint of this manifesto—despite a draft having been sent for review. I fear a typical human reaction: turning away and just talking.”

He added, “I don’t expect from my colleagues, who swore to uphold the Constitution, such empty words. I hope to be wrong—that they’ve been busy with local matters—but politics must also involve humanitarian issues at local, national, and international levels. Only by acting together can we amplify our voice and reach further than communities alone.”

“This is now an appeal for action. Will the new Provincial President Salvatore Quinci, whose speech in Castelvetrano was largely commendable, call a meeting of mayors this week to discuss the issue and agree on a shared stance for Trapani? If not,” concluded Tranchida, “he should say so clearly and publicly! It’s time to build a network—and decide whose side we’re on!”

***

تولى عمدة تراباني، جياكومو ترانشيدا، موقفاً قوياً داعياً جميع رؤساء البلديات في المحافظة لتوقيع بيان مشترك يُرسل إلى الحكومتين الإقليمية والوطنية. وقد اقترح ذلك يوم السبت الماضي في كاستلفيتراانو خلال احتجاج مناصِر لفلسطين حضره جميع العمد، بما في ذلك رئيس المحافظة المنتخب حديثاً، سالفاتوري كوينسي.

وقال ترانشيدا في بيان صدر اليوم: “حان وقت العمل. مرّ أسبوع كامل ولا يُرى من هذا البيان—رغم أنه أُرسل مسوّدة للمراجعة. أخشى ما أسميه رد فعل للإنسان: أن يدير ظهره ويتحدث فقط.”

وأضاف: “لا أتوقع من زملائي، الذين أقسموا على الدستور الإيطالي، أن يكتفوا بالكلمات الفارغة. أتمنى أن أكون مخطئاً—وأنهم مشغولون حقاً بالسياسات المحلية—لكن العمل السياسي يٌحتم الاهتمام بالقضايا الإنسانية على المستويات المحلية والوطنية والدولية. فقط من خلال العمل المشترك يمكن أن نعظم صوتنا ونصل إلى أبعد مما تستطيع بلدياتنا وحدها.”

وتابع: “هذا نداء للعمل الآن. هل سيُدعو رئيس المحافظة الجديد سالفاتوري كوينسي—الذي كان خطابه في كاستلفيتراانو جديراً بالثناء في معظمه—إلى اجتماع لرؤساء البلديات هذا الأسبوع لمناقشة الموضوع ووضع موقف موحد لتراباني؟ إذا لم يفعل ذلك، عليه أن يعلن بوضوح وبشكل علني! حان الوقت لبناء شبكة واتخاذ موقف واضح!”



