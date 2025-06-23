Sunken Bayesian superyacht raised from seabed in Sicily
A superyacht has been raised from the seabed nearly a year after it sank off the coast of Sicily, killing seven of the 22 people on board.
Italian officials said the luxury yacht - known as the Bayesian - would be held up by a crane for a series of inspections requested by the public prosecutor's office. It will later be fully removed from the water.
The Bayesian was owned by British tech tycoon Mike Lynch, who died in the incident alongside his 18-year-old daughter Hannah and five others.
Last month, an ongoing investigation found that Mr Lynch and the crew were unaware of some of the boat's vulnerabilities - including that wind speeds of over 73mph could topple it.
Footage from the salvage operation shows the hull of the 56m (183ft) vessel - which looks badly damaged and covered in mud - being lifted up by cranes.
In some images, the ship's name can be seen on the stern of the yacht as it is finally lifted above the water.
The vessel is expected to be taken to the nearby port of Termini Imerese on Monday, where Italian prosecutors investigating the sinking are based.
The British superyacht that sank off Sicily last August killing seven is scheduled to be lifted from the seabed this weekend, after the removal of its 72-meter (236-foot) mast, the salvage company heading the operation said Wednesday.
