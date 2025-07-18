18/07/2025 04:59:00

Mafia bosses may see women they've formed relationship with

Jailed mafia bosses may see women they've formed relationships via correspondence from prison, the supreme Court of Cassation ruled Tuesday.



The high court rejected an appeal from the justice ministry against a surveillance court's OK to Cosa Nostra boss Davide Emanuello seeing a woman he had been corresponding and formed an attachment with.



The face to face meeting at Sassari Prison had been blocked by the warden, and Emanuello had appealed to the surveillance court.



Mafia bosses are placed under a tough prison regime called 41 bis where they spend most of their time in isolation and their visits are severely limited.



