18/07/2025 04:59:00

Mafia bosses may see women they've formed relationship with

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/17-07-2025/1752739204-0-mafia-bosses-may-see-women-they-ve-formed-relationship-with.jpg

Jailed mafia bosses may see women they've formed relationships via correspondence from prison, the supreme Court of Cassation ruled Tuesday.
  

  The high court rejected an appeal from the justice ministry against a surveillance court's OK to Cosa Nostra boss Davide Emanuello seeing a woman he had been corresponding and formed an attachment with.
 

    The face to face meeting at Sassari Prison had been blocked by the warden, and Emanuello had appealed to the surveillance court.
 

    Mafia bosses are placed under a tough prison regime called 41 bis where they spend most of their time in isolation and their visits are severely limited.



Geolocalizzazione telefono: Sicurezza per tutta la famiglia

Nel 2025, un dato che fa riflettere: oltre il 40% dei genitori utilizza app GPS per monitorare i propri figli. Ti sorprende? La sicurezza dei nostri cari è più importante che mai, ma come possiamo proteggerli senza invadere la loro...

Come proteggersi da chi vuole ascoltare telefonate altrui

La tua privacy telefonica è veramente al sicuro? Ogni giorno, sempre più persone scoprono di essere potenziali vittime di tentativi di intercettazione delle loro telefonate. Con strumenti sempre più sofisticati come le app per...

Finanza agevolata per il settore turistico in Sicilia

La Regione stanzia 135 milioni per ampliare e riqualificare l’offerta turistica ricettiva siciliana, mentre il Ministero del Turismo prepara un bando da 110 milioni per favorire innovazione, sostenibilità e digitalizzazione del...