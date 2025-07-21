Sezioni
×
Temi Caldi
Noi e il PNRR
Ciao Andrea
Gaza
Grillopoli
Il ponte sullo Stretto
Il re di Trapani
La grande sete
La rete di Messina Denaro
La strage di Monreale
Le provinciali
Marsala 2026
Marsala_1912
Scandalo referti
Trapani Pride
 
Menù
Politica
Cronaca
Coronavirus
Economia
Sport
Cultura
Scuola
Antimafia
Inchieste
 
Sezioni
Editoriali
Rubriche
Istituzioni
Cittadinanza
Lettere Opinioni
Video
Eventi
Podcast
Native
annunci
Motori & dintorni
TrovoLavoro
Rassegna Stampa
STUDIO VIRA
Sarco
Cantine Paolini
Studio Culicchia
CNA Trapani
Studio Evoluto
CDR Campione
Turni Farmacie
Salute e Benessere
Se ne sono andati

International News
21/07/2025 04:18:00

Trapani Hosts Its First-Ever Pride on July 26: A Historic Step Toward Equality

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/20-07-2025/1753003241-0-trapani-hosts-its-first-ever-pride-on-july-26-a-historic-step-toward-equality.jpg

On July 26, 2025, Trapani will make history by hosting its very first Pride parade. Organized by Shorùq Arcigay Trapani, the event marks a powerful moment of visibility, resistance, and celebration for the LGBTQIA+ community and all those who believe in civil rights and equality.

The Trapani Pride is not just a celebration — it is the result of years of dedication by local activists and community organizations. It arrives at a time when LGBTQIA+ rights are under increasing pressure, both in Italy and around the world. That’s why this inaugural edition is more than symbolic: it’s a bold statement that Trapani stands for dignity, inclusion, and the right to be oneself.

The parade will bring vibrant color and energy to the city’s streets, but the Pride isn’t only about festivity. A series of parallel events and activities will engage various associations and groups, sending a strong, unified message: being who you are is not a privilege — it’s a right.

As Tp24 — official media partner of the event — we are proud to support a moment that represents not only progress for civil rights, but also a cultural and social milestone for our city.

The Trapani Pride also offers the city a unique opportunity: to grow, to attract visitors from across Italy, and to affirm itself as a welcoming and inclusive place open to diversity.

The date is set: July 26, 2025. The streets of Trapani will shine with pride, solidarity, and the determination to build a fairer future — for everyone.



Native | 2025-07-17 08:00:00
https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/14-07-2025/geolocalizzazione-telefono-sicurezza-per-tutta-la-famiglia-250.jpg

Geolocalizzazione telefono: Sicurezza per tutta la famiglia

Nel 2025, un dato che fa riflettere: oltre il 40% dei genitori utilizza app GPS per monitorare i propri figli. Ti sorprende? La sicurezza dei nostri cari è più importante che mai, ma come possiamo proteggerli senza invadere la loro...

STUDIO VIRA | 2025-06-23 09:00:00
https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/20-06-2025/finanza-agevolata-per-il-settore-turistico-in-sicilia-250.png

Finanza agevolata per il settore turistico in Sicilia

La Regione stanzia 135 milioni per ampliare e riqualificare l’offerta turistica ricettiva siciliana, mentre il Ministero del Turismo prepara un bando da 110 milioni per favorire innovazione, sostenibilità e digitalizzazione del...