Trapani Hosts Its First-Ever Pride on July 26: A Historic Step Toward Equality

On July 26, 2025, Trapani will make history by hosting its very first Pride parade. Organized by Shorùq Arcigay Trapani, the event marks a powerful moment of visibility, resistance, and celebration for the LGBTQIA+ community and all those who believe in civil rights and equality.

The Trapani Pride is not just a celebration — it is the result of years of dedication by local activists and community organizations. It arrives at a time when LGBTQIA+ rights are under increasing pressure, both in Italy and around the world. That’s why this inaugural edition is more than symbolic: it’s a bold statement that Trapani stands for dignity, inclusion, and the right to be oneself.

The parade will bring vibrant color and energy to the city’s streets, but the Pride isn’t only about festivity. A series of parallel events and activities will engage various associations and groups, sending a strong, unified message: being who you are is not a privilege — it’s a right.

As Tp24 — official media partner of the event — we are proud to support a moment that represents not only progress for civil rights, but also a cultural and social milestone for our city.

The Trapani Pride also offers the city a unique opportunity: to grow, to attract visitors from across Italy, and to affirm itself as a welcoming and inclusive place open to diversity.

The date is set: July 26, 2025. The streets of Trapani will shine with pride, solidarity, and the determination to build a fairer future — for everyone.



