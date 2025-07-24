Tajani convenes meeting on export with Sicily Region

24/07/2025 04:06:00

The Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, chaired a meeting today at Palazzo Chigi focused on boosting exports from the Region of Sicily. The meeting was attended by representatives from SACE, SIMEST, and ITA, alongside the President of the Region of Sicily, Renato Schifani, and a delegation from the regional administration.

Central to the discussion were issues relating to tariffs and strategies to support export promotion and the internationalisation of Sicilian businesses.

At the outset, Minister Tajani reaffirmed the Government’s full support for the work of EU Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič in reaching an agreement on tariffs with the United States by 1 August. Tajani then outlined the contents of the Action Plan for Export to non-EU markets, developed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The plan highlighted opportunities in high-potential markets across Asia, Africa, and Latin America, and reiterated the full backing of Italian Embassies and the diplomatic network to support companies in accessing these markets. The Minister has long steered the Italian economic system towards engaging with new markets, including through the Ministry’s “Export Plan”.

Minister Tajani and President Schifani agreed to establish a high-level Task Force between the Ministry and the Region, aimed at strengthening Sicily’s export performance and supporting the internationalisation of its enterprises, while also streamlining direct contact between Sicilian businesses and Italian Embassies in key markets. To support this programme, President Schifani committed to allocate dedicated financial resources in the upcoming budget adjustment, underscoring the Region’s determination to pursue the international expansion of its productive system. Finally, Minister Tajani confirmed that SACE – Italy’s public export credit agency – will open a second regional office in Catania, in addition to the one already operating in Palermo.



